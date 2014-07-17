REFILE-LVMH and eBay settle litigation over fake goods

(Fixes typo in spelling of Guerlain)
PARIS, July 17 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
and eBay Inc have settled a long-running
court battle over the sale of counterfeit luxury goods on the
U.S. company's online auction website.
The companies are implementing cooperative measures aimed at
protecting intellectual property rights and fighting the online
sale of counterfeit goods.
"Thanks to our joint efforts, consumers will enjoy a safer
digital environment globally," the companies said in a joint
statement, without giving detail on the measures.
A host of perfume and cosmetic brands under the LVMH
umbrella, including Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain, sued
the world's leading online auctioneer in 2008, accusing the the
site of allowing trade in counterfeit goods. LVMH also claimed
that the sale of real perfumes through non-approved distribution
channels such as eBay hurt its business.
In 2008 a French court ordered eBay to pay LVMH 38.5 million
euros ($52.1 million). A subsequent appeal court reduced the sum
to 5.7 million euros but affirmed that eBay had been in the
wrong.
In 2012 a French appeal court ruled that a lower court did
not have jurisdiction over eBay's U.S. website but upheld the
ruling as applied to its French and British sites.
LVMH shares were down 0.6 percent at 139.15 euros on
Thursday morning.
($1 = 0.7391 Euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in Paris; Editing by David
Goodman)