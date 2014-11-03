LVMH to redistribute Hermes shares Dec.17

PARIS Nov 3 LVMH said on Monday it
would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns to LVMH
shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending agrement
between the two luxury groups in September.
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group and owner of fashion
brands Dior and Louis Vuitton, also said that it would pay an
interim cash dividend of 1.25 euros per share on Dec. 4.
In September, LVMH agreed to offload its stake in Hermes to
end hostility between the two groups that started in 2010 when
LVMH revealed it had started building a holding in Hermes, a
move its smaller rival regarded as hostile.
