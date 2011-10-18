LVMH Q3 sales beat forecasts

PARIS Oct 18 LVMH , the world's biggest luxury group, posted forecast-beating third-quarter sales growth on Tuesday and said it was confident for the rest of 2011, confirming there are no signs of a slowdown in the luxury industry.

The maker of Louis Vuitton handbags, Mumm champagne and Hennessy cognac said like-for-like sales rose 15 percent to 6.01 billion euros ($8.27 billion), beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts of 5.8 billion.

"The third quarter showed a continuation of the trend evident since the start of the year," LVMH said in a statement. "The momentum continued in Asia, Europe and the United States, while Japan returned to growth over the period." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)