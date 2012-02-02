LVMH profit beats forecasts, sees 'excellent' 2012

PARIS Feb 2 LVMH, the world's
biggest luxury group, posted a forecast-beating 22 percent rise
in 2011 operating profit, helped by rapid growth in Asia and at
its Louis Vuitton brand, and said the outlook for this year was
"excellent".
The owner of the Kenzo fashion brands, Moet & Chandon
champagne and Chaumet jewellery said on Thursday that profit
from recurring operations reached 5.26 billion euros ($6.93
billion) on sales up 16 percent at 23.66 billion.
LVMH was expected to post profit from recurring operations
of 5.1 billion euros on revenue of 23.3 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The luxury industry has been on tenterhooks in recent months
over worries that Europe's long-running debt crisis could
trigger an economic slowdown in emerging markets like China,
where runaway demand for high-end goods has offset weaker trends
in the US and Europe.
Swiss luxury goods group Richemont said last month
that sales growth held up in the last three months of 2011 -
underpinned by buoyant Asian demand and Chinese tourists
flocking to European boutiques - allowing it to confirm its
fiscal full-year profit goal.
British luxury brand Burberry reported a sharp
slowdown in U.S. sales growth in its fiscal third quarter,
though it too said that demand from Asian shoppers and tourists
remained strong.
Executives at the Geneva watch fair last month suggested
that strong demand from Asia was unlikely to make up for
weakness in the U.S. and Europe, with growth seen slowing from
the record level achieved last year.
LVMH, which took the luxury world by surprise in late 2010
by announcing it had built a stake in Hermes, said in December
its holding had risen to 22.3 percent though it repeated it did
not want to buy the maker of Kelly handbags and silk scarves.
Hermes family shareholders have responded by creating a
majority holding to shield it from the threat of a takeover.