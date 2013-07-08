UPDATE 1-LVMH says buys control of Loro Piana for Eur 2 bln

* LVMH buys 80 pct of Loro Piana for 2 bln eur
* Deal values Loro Piana at 3.8 times 2013 sales
* Loro Piana's EBITDA margin is more than 20 pct
PARIS, July 8 LVMH on Monday said it
had acquired 80 percent of Italian luxury cashmere clothing
brand Loro Piana for 2 billion euros ($2.57 billion), boosting
the French group's presence in high-end handcrafted products
popular with Asian buyers.
The deal gives Loro Piana an enterprise value of 2.7 billion
euros, or more than 3.8 times the company's expected 2013 sales
of 700 million euros.
The takeover is the latest in a series of large-scale
Italian acquisitions by LVMH, highlighted by its purchase of
Roman jeweller Bulgari for 3.7 billion euros in 2011 as well as
leather goods maker Fendi in 2001 and fashion label Emilio Pucci
in 2000.
LVMH, the world's top luxury group, said the Sergio and Pier
Luigi Loro Piana family would retain 20 percent of the company
as well as their management positions.
The company has enjoyed continued strong demand in China
even as some other luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, part of
LVMH, have experienced slowdowns.
Loro Piana, whose fine cashmere coats sell for several
thousand euros, makes earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) representing more than 20
percent of its turnover, LVMH said.