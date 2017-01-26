LVMH 2016 profit beats forecasts as U.S. and Asia show solid demand

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
PARIS Jan 26 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, posted a forecast-beating rise in 2016 profit, as solid demand in the United States and improving trends in Asia lifted sales in the final quarter.
The group, which controls more than 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Hennessy cognac, said 2016 profit from recurring operations rose 6 percent to 7.03 billion euros ($7.5 billion).
This compared with the 6.8 billion euros median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
Fourth quarter sales rose to 11.27 billion euros, a like-for like growth of 8 percent, above analysts estimates for 5.6 percent growth.
($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.