UPDATE 1-Louis Vuitton sales slow down in Europe, China

* Louis Vuitton demand down in Europe, China
* Weak yen discourages Japanese spending abroad
* Local demand trends in southern Europe still negative
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, April 16 Louis Vuitton sales in Europe
have been hit by a drop in demand, particularly from Asian
tourists, while China has been sluggish with no sign of
improvement, its parent LVMH said on Tuesday.
"At this point in time, we miss demand from the Asian part
of the world," LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony
said about Louis Vuitton's performance in a conference call with
analysts and investors on LVMH's first-quarter sales.
LVMH on Monday had reported the lowest quarterly sales
growth since 2009 at its fashion and leather division, dominated
by Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand by sales.
The French company's caution about China and Asia in general
fits with the experience of other luxury goods companies such as
Richemont that have pointed to a slowdown in the Asian
market, a big growth driver for sales.
LVMH, the world's No.1 luxury goods group, said demand in
China in the past 9-10 months had been "flattish," due to a
weakening in economic growth and a government crackdown on gifts
for favours. Price increases in Europe made shopping in Paris
and Milan less attractive for tourists from Asia.
If, on average, Louis Vuitton prices were about 45 percent
higher in Beijing than in Paris, with recent price increases in
Europe, the difference was now about 30 percent, Guiony said.
"It is less interesting to go outside China than it used to
be," he said of Chinese tourists shopping in Europe.
"Also, (China's) economic growth is not what is used to be
... And the change in leadership has had some consequences in
terms of gifting," Guiony said.
He said traffic was down in most shopping malls in China.
Guiony said the yen's weakness discouraged the Japanese from
spending money abroad but had boosted sales domestically. He
estimated that Japanese travellers overall spent 40 percent less
on Louis Vuitton products in the first quarter than during the
same period last year.
He said that half of Louis Vuitton's business was tied to
Asia "directly or indirectly."
Looking at Europe, Guiony said trading was stronger in the
north than in the south, particularly in Italy and Spain, where
the company was still registering negative figures for local
demand.
NO IMPROVEMENT
LVMH said earlier this year it had put the brakes on Louis
Vuitton's global expansion and was going to focus on developing
more leather upmarket products - as Gucci did three to four
years ago.
Guiony said investors could not expect improvements in
margins at the group's fashion and leather division as
advertising and other costs would continue to weigh on results.
"According to Guiony's comments, sounds like luxury goods
demand in Europe and China will not improve in the next
quarter," said London-based Bernstein analyst Mario Ortelli.
LVMH shares, which were down nearly 3 percent before the
group's conference call, closed almost 4 percent lower, pulling
down other luxury stocks such as PPR, Richemont
and Swatch.
LVMH, which also owns Hennessy cognac and champagne brand
Moet & Chandon, reported a revenue rise of 3 percent at its
fashion and leather unit in the first quarter, below the 5
percent expected on average by analysts.
Some analysts estimated this implied growth of about 2-3
percent for the Louis Vuitton brand, whose more than 7 billion
euros in annual revenue, makes up more than 70 percent of the
division's turnover and yields the bulk of group profits.
But Guiony said the brand's growth was "not materially
different" than the average for the division.
LVMH's total like-for-like sales growth in Europe in the
first quarter was zero while it was 7 percent in the United
States, excluding Hawaii, 12 percent in Japan and 12 percent in
Asia, excluding Japan.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan and Jane
Merriman)