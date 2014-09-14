LVMH's TAG Heuer has plans for smartwatch - paper

ZURICH, Sept 14 French luxury group LVMH's
watch brand TAG Heuer has plans to launch its own
smartwatch, the head of its watch business told a Swiss
newspaper.
"We want to launch a smartwatch at TAG Heuer, but it must
not copy the Apple Watch," Jean-Claude Biver told Sunday
newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
Switzerland's watch industry is facing competition from
smartwatches that allow its wearers to make calls, receive
messages or monitor their fitness by connecting to their
smartphone.
"We cannot afford to just follow in sombody else's
footsteps," Biver said, adding the Swiss watch industry would
present smartwatches at the latest at the Basel watch fair next
spring. He did not give further details on the planned
smartwatch.
Biver and TAG Heuer could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Apple which has so far been absent from the
smartwatch market, unveiled its Apple Watch last week.
LVMH's biggest watch brand, TAG Heuer, which also makes the
luxury smartphone Meridiist, said last year it had made a
one-off smartwatch for members of the Oracle sailing team.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)