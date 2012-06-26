版本:
New Issue-LVMH Moet Hennessy sells $850 mln notes

June 26 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA
 on Tuesday sold $850 million of senior notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million. 
    Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBS were the active
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON

AMT $850 MLN    COUPON 1.625 PCT   MATURITY    06/29/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.713   FIRST PAY   12/29/2012 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 1.685 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/29/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 95 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

