New Issue-LVMH Moet Hennessy sells $850 mln notes

June 26 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA on Tuesday sold $850 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million. Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON AMT $850 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 06/29/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.713 FIRST PAY 12/29/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 1.685 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/29/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS