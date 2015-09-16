UPDATE 1-Ride-hailing services Lyft, Didi link apps

(Updates with quotes and details from press conference)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Ride-hailing company Lyft
announced on Wednesday a partnership with China's largest
car-hailing company Didi Kuaidi that allows each company to
serve the other's passengers and aligns them against a common
competitor: Uber.
Lyft users travelling in China will have access to the Didi
Kuaidi app and Didi Kuaidi clients will have the option to use
Lyft's services in the U.S., company executives said at a press
conference in New York City.
Didi Kuaidi President Jean Liu said the partnership, which
goes live early next year, opened "a brand new era for the
global rideshare industry."
Lyft Co-founder and President John Zimmer said Didi Kuaidi
invested $100 million in the San Francisco-based company as part
of a financing round led by Japan's Rakuten earlier
this year that also included activist investor Carl Icahn,
Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.
The investment is widely seen as bolstering the competitive
threat to Uber in its home market.
The companies will take advantage of each other's knowledge
of local regulations, which have stymied many tech companies'
attempts to enter China, as well as technology, products and
financial resources.
Lyft is in about 65 U.S. cities but has delayed moving
overseas, despite saying in early 2013 that it would be a global
service by the end of the following year.
It has been unable to shake its second-place status in the
U.S., where Uber dominates in most cities.
Zimmer said the partnership allows Lyft to bring its app to
international travelers while focusing its resources on
important domestic markets, such as New York City.
"Our calculation for the Chinese market is this is
absolutely the winning strategy," Zimmer said in a phone
interview. "By working with the best player in China, we have a
definite advantage."
Although Didi Kuaidi remains the dominant ride-hailing app
in its home country, Uber is a threat there, too. Uber recently
closed a $1.2 billion deal to enter 100 more Chinese cities in
the next 12 months, Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said earlier
this month.
Didi Kuaidi, however, is set to more than double that with
about a $3 billion round, sources told Reuters earlier this
year. It's valued at $16 billion.
"Uber is a good competitor but we feel really good about our
position in China right now," Liu said.
Didi Kuaidi has more than 200 million passengers, 5 million
drivers and 10 million ride requests each day.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco and Kylie
Gumpert in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)