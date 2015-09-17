UPDATE 3-Ride-hailing services Lyft, Didi Kuaidi sign partnership

(Updates with option for paying in native currency)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Car-hailing company Lyft
announced on Wednesday a partnership with China's largest
ride-hailing company, Didi Kuaidi, that allows each company to
serve the other's passengers and aligns them against a common
competitor: Uber.
Lyft users travelling in China will have access to the Didi
Kuaidi app and Didi Kuaidi clients will have the option to use
Lyft's services in the U.S., company executives said at a joint
press conference in New York City.
Didi Kuaidi President Jean Liu said the partnership, which
goes live early next year, opened "a brand new era for the
global rideshare industry."
Lyft Co-founder and President John Zimmer said Didi Kuaidi
invested $100 million in the San Francisco-based company as part
of a financing round led by Japan's Rakuten earlier
this year that also included activist investor Carl Icahn,
Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.
The companies will take advantage of each other's knowledge
of local regulations, especially important in China, which has
stymied many tech companies' attempts to enter that market, and
share new technology and products.
The partnership gives both companies their first opportunity
to serve ride-hailing passengers when they travel overseas and
allows them to pay for rides in their native currency. Lyft, the
No. 2 U.S. service and in about 65 U.S. cities, has delayed
expanding internationally, despite saying in early 2013 that it
would be a global service by the end of the following year.
Zimmer said the partnership allows Lyft to bring its app to
international travelers while focusing its resources on
important domestic markets, such as New York City.
"Our calculation for the Chinese market is this is
absolutely the winning strategy," Zimmer said in a phone
interview following the press briefing.
Other companies can't match Uber's coffers, which have been
filled with about $5.6 billion in equity funding that pegs the
company's valuation at $51 billion. As Uber tackles the world
alone, analysts say the remaining companies will look to each
other.
"I wouldn't be surprised if GrabTaxi and Ola were also part
of this partnership to bring India and South East Asia into the
mix," said Aswath Damodaran, an industry analyst and professor
of finance at New York University's Stern School of Business.
Lyft has raised $1 billion with a valuation of $2.5 billion.
Zimmer declined to answer a question about partnerships with
other companies.
Although Didi Kuaidi remains the dominant ride-hailing app
in its home country, Uber is a threat there, too. Uber recently
closed a $1.2 billion deal to enter 100 more Chinese cities in
the next 12 months.
Didi Kuaidi, however, is set to raise a funding round of
about $3 billion, sources told Reuters earlier this year. It's
valued at $16 billion.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco and Kylie
Gumpert in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb and Diane Craft)