UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves $27 mln driver settlement in Lyft lawsuit

(Adds comment from driver attorney and Lyft)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A U.S. judge gave final
approval on Thursday to a settlement agreement in a class-action
lawsuit against Lyft Inc, ending a legal case that challenged
the independent contractor status of the ride-hailing service's
drivers.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco gave his
final approval to the $27 million settlement, after granting
preliminary approval in June, according to court filings.
The judge had previously rejected a $12.25 million
settlement offer because it "short-changed" drivers.
Lyft drivers in California had sued the company, arguing
they should be classified as employees and therefore be entitled
to reimbursement for expenses, including gasoline and vehicle
maintenance. Drivers pay those costs themselves.
The settlement agreement keeps drivers as independent
contractors.
In his order, Chhabria cautioned, "The agreement is not
perfect. And the status of Lyft drivers under California law
remains uncertain going forward."
Uber Technologies Inc faces a similar class-action
lawsuit from drivers in California and Massachusetts. A
settlement offer in that case valued at up to $100 million was
rejected last year by a judge who deemed it inadequate for
drivers.
Lyft has more than 700,000 drivers nationally and Uber has
more than 1.5 million globally. The profits and valuations of
these companies would be severely affected if they had to
reclassify drivers as employees.
Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represents the Lyft
drivers, said on Thursday she was "very pleased to be at the end
of this process." The lawsuit was filed in 2013.
A Lyft spokeswoman said the settlement agreement "will
preserve the flexibility of drivers to choose when, where and
for how long they drive with Lyft."
The company has said that driver surveys show that more than
80 percent of Lyft drivers prefer being independent contractors
because of the flexibility that status allows.
The settlement provides thousands of dollars to Lyft drivers
who logged the most miles, although infrequent drivers will see
a nominal amount of cash. As part of the agreement, drivers also
get benefits such as more protections from getting kicked off
the app.
"The question of whether the drivers are appropriately
classified as employees or independent contractors will just
have to wait for another day," Liss-Riordan said.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Sandra Maler)