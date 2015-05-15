版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 22:10 BJT

Carl Icahn invests $100 mln in ride-sharing service Lyft

May 15 Ride-sharing company Lyft Inc said it raised $150 million, led by a $100 million investment from activist investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP.

One of Icahn's managing directors, Jonathan Christodoro, will join Lyft's board, Lyft said in a statement. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐