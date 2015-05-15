Carl Icahn invests $100 mln in ride-sharing service Lyft

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 Ride-sharing company Lyft Inc said it raised $150 million, led by a $100 million investment from activist investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP.
One of Icahn's managing directors, Jonathan Christodoro, will join Lyft's board, Lyft said in a statement. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.