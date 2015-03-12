Lyft raises $530 mln in Rakuten-led funding round

March 12 Ride-sharing service Lyft said it
raised an additional $530 million in a funding round led by
Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc.
Lyft will use the funds to expand its presence in the 65
markets it operates in, and to invest in Lyft Line - a service
that allows users to share cabs. (lft.to/19dkZbM)
Rakuten is investing $300 million for an 11.9 percent stake
in Lyft, which uses a smartphone-based app to match riders with
paid drivers who use their own cars rather than livery vehicles.
The financing, which also includes new investor Fortress
Investment Group, values three-year-old Lyft at more
than $2.5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1EBqxK8)
"Lyft is the future of the economy. By empowering the
connections between people, the sharing economy will
fundamentally change the service industry and merit society,"
Rakuten Chief Executive Hiroshi Mikitani said in a statement.
Rival ride-sharing company Uber raised $1.6 billion in
convertible debt in January from wealth management clients of
Goldman Sachs, a month after a $1.2 billion funding round
that valued the U.S. taxi service at $40 billion.
San Francisco based Lyft, known for cars sporting fluffy
pink moustaches, raised $250 million last April, valuing it at
above $1 billion.
Lyft's investors include New York-based technology
hedge-fund Coatue Management and Andreessen Horowitz among
others.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru and Teppei Kasai
in Tokyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)