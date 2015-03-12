UPDATE 1-Latest Rakuten-led funding values Lyft at $2.5 billion

(Recasts on company valuation)
March 12 Ride-sharing service Lyft said it
raised an additional $530 million in a funding round led by
Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc, giving the Uber
rival a valuation of $2.5 billion and adding momentum to its
expansion plans.
The valuation, however, pales by comparison to one of around
$40 billion for app-based taxi service Uber.
Rakuten said it is investing $300 million for an 11.9
percent stake in San Francisco-based Lyft - its first investment
in a ride-hailing firm. Fortress Investment Group will
also be a new investor.
Lyft and Uber, which allow consumers to order rides from
their smartphones, have disrupted traditional taxi and limousine
services. Uber in particular has expanded rapidly both within
and outside the United States.
But they face a number of legal challenges and on Wednesday
both companies failed to persuade U.S. judges to rule that their
drivers are independent contractors instead of employees, in
cases that have wide implications for Silicon Valley "sharing
economy" firms.
Asian e-commerce and Internet giants have been particularly
active of late in investing in taxi-hailing app firms as well as
other well known U.S. tech start-ups.
Japan's SoftBank Corp this year invested 70 billion
yen ($580 million) in Travice Inc, the operator of Chinese taxi
hailing app Kuaidi Dache. It also poured almost $500 million
last year into Southeast Asia's GrabTaxi and Indian app Ola,
owned by ANI Technologies.
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is investing $200
million in photo-messaging app Snapchat, a source familiar with
the deal said, striking its latest Silicon Valley deal as it
builds up mobile services.
Rakuten, controlled by billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, is also
an active investor in start-ups and bought messaging app
provider Viber Media Inc for $900 million last year.
($1 = 121.0600 yen)
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai in Tokyo and Shivam Srivastava in
Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)