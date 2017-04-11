UPDATE 1-Lyft lands $600 mln in fresh funding; company valued at $7.5 bln

(Adds comment from Lyft, details)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company
Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the
company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger
rival Uber Technologies Inc.
Lyft said on Tuesday it closed the widely anticipated
funding round, which had been in progress for weeks.
The $600 million came mostly from large global investment
funds rather than startups' traditional funding source of
venture capital. The round values the company at $7.5 billion, a
sharp increase from the $5.5 billion valuation at Lyft's last
financing more than a year ago.
In January 2016, Lyft raised $1 billion, half of which came
from automaker General Motors Co.
Both the funding total and the valuation exceed previous
targets. Last month, a source close to the company said Lyft was
aiming to raise $500 million at a valuation of $6 billion to $7
billion.
The funding comes from previous investors including Japanese
internet company Rakuten Inc and investment fund Janus Capital
Group Inc, and first-time Lyft investors including
private equity firm KKR & Co, large asset manager
Baillie Gifford, and one of Canada's largest pension funds, the
Public Sector Pension Investment Board.
The funding round is an example of the broader trend of how
pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and large
asset managers that have traditionally invested in public
companies are now putting more of their money into private tech
startups in hopes of better returns.
Lyft is Uber's main competitor in the United States,
although Lyft has trailed Uber in market share in most regions
of the country. The company has heavily invested in growth, and
so far this year has expanded its service to 100 new cities,
bringing the total number of cities in which Lyft operates to
300.
In the first quarter this year, Lyft said it completed 70.4
million rides, up nearly two-and-a-half times from the same time
period a year ago.
Uber, too, continues to grow, despite a series of recent
embarrassments that include allegations of sexual harassment
from a former employee, a video that was released of Chief
Executive Officer Travis Kalanick harshly berating a driver, a
lawsuit from Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit
accusing Uber of stealing intellectual property and a succession
of executive departures.
Uber said last month it reached a record number of weekly
rides in the U.S.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Tom Brown and
Leslie Adler)