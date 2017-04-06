Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round -source

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 6
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company
Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500
million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a
source close to the company.
San Francisco-based Lyft has been in fundraising mode for
some time as it spends heavily to compete with its much bigger
rival Uber Technologies Inc. The $7.5 billion
valuation marks a sharp increase from the $5.5 billion valuation
at Lyft's last financing more than a year ago.
Lyft had previously expected to command a valuation of
between $6 billion and $7 billion in its newest funding round
, but the source said the valuation had been revised
upward.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville)