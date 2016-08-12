Lyft rebuffed acquisition interest from GM-The Information

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Ride hailing company Lyft rebuffed acquisition interest from General Motors Co and will raise a new funding round instead, technology website The Information reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Lyft solicited other potential strategic acquirers before opting for the new funding round, said The Information, which did not report GM's offer price. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)