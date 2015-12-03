Lyft partners with Ola, GrabTaxi to reach Asian markets

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 3 Lyft has formed
partnerships with two Asian on-demand ride services, Ola and
GrabTaxi, as the U.S. company works to gain a toehold in the
booming overseas market.
The companies, which connect passengers and cars or other
transportation services through mobile apps, will integrate
their apps so passengers can use all platforms to hail a ride as
they travel between the U.S. and Asia.
The companies will also share information on new technology
and products, and knowledge of local markets and regulations.
The partnership, announced Thursday by Lyft Co-founder and
President John Zimmer, is expected to be completed by mid-2016.
This builds upon a deal signed with Didi Kuaidi, China's
largest ride-hailing company, in September, which also came with
a $100 million investment into Lyft.
Ola and GrabTaxi have not offered any funding to Lyft, a
spokeswoman for Lyft said.
Joining forces allows these ride services to bolster, albeit
just slightly, their competitive edge to Uber, a global force
that is in 67 countries and has become the most highly valued
private tech company.
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Uber was looking to
raise $2.1 billion that would push its valuation to $62.5
billion, citing people familiar with the matter.
Lyft, the No. 2 U.S. on-demand ride service is currently in
about 150 U.S. cities but has been slow to expand overseas.
The app partnership, however, allows Lyft to build its brand
awareness in Asia.
Lyft users traveling to India, for example, will be able to
open their Lyft app in that country and access Ola's service,
while paying in U.S. dollars and using the app in English, the
company said.
Users of the Ola and GrabTaxi ride apps - the latter serves
Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and
Vietnam - will have access to Lyft when visiting the U.S., and
can use the app in their native language and pay with their
native currency.
"The thought behind this is, for these Asian geographies,
partnering with other companies is the way to go," Zimmer said.
"We will have other strategies for other geographies."
Thorny local regulations and the dominance of the Asian ride
services in their home countries would make setting up
operations alone in those markets very challenging, he said.
Lyft in October hit a $1 billion run rate in gross annual
bookings. That month, the company made about $83 million from
some 7 million rides.
