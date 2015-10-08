Lyft says partnering with Hertz, Shell

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Ride-hailing company Lyft has partnered with Hertz Global Holdings Inc to offer rental cars to its drivers, Oliver Hsiang, Lyft's Vice President of Partnerships, said at a media event on Thursday.
Lyft is also partnering with Shell to offer its drivers less expensive gas, said David Rust, Lyft's head of operations strategy. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)