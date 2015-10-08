版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五

Lyft says partnering with Hertz, Shell

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Ride-hailing company Lyft has partnered with Hertz Global Holdings Inc to offer rental cars to its drivers, Oliver Hsiang, Lyft's Vice President of Partnerships, said at a media event on Thursday.

Lyft is also partnering with Shell to offer its drivers less expensive gas, said David Rust, Lyft's head of operations strategy. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Bernard Orr)

