Lyft hires investment bank Qatalyst Partners -WSJ

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
June 27 Ride-sharing service Lyft has hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Qatalyst Chairman Frank Quattrone has contacted companies including large automakers about acquiring a stake in Lyft, the Journal said, citing the people. (on.wsj.com/299KrRF)
The bank acted as LinkedIn Corp's financial adviser in Microsoft Corp's deal to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 bln. That proposed deal was announced earlier this month.
Qatalyst was also Qlogic Corp's financial adviser, according to Bloomberg, to explore strategic alternatives.
Lyft declined to comment and Qatalyst could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
General Motors Co invested $500 million in Lyft in January and laid out plans to develop an on-demand network of self-driving cars with the ride service.
Lyft said its latest funding round, which took place in January, valued it at $5.5 billion. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.