UPDATE 2-U.S. judge revives $6.3 bln fraud claim in Lyondell bankruptcy

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 27 A federal judge on Wednesday
revived a lawsuit alleging that Lyondell Chemical Co
intentionally cheated creditors out of $6.3 billion when it
underwent a 2007 leveraged buyout, only to go bankrupt barely a
year later.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said a federal
bankruptcy judge erred in dismissing a bid by Edward Weisfelner,
a trustee representing Lyondell unsecured creditors, to recover
the money from shareholders who pocketed roughly $12.5 billion.
Lyondell had merged with an affiliate of Russian-born
billionaire Len Blavatnik's Access Industries in December 2007,
but went bankrupt in January 2009 as it struggled with too much
debt and slumping demand.
"We are extremely encouraged," Weisfelner said in an
interview. "There is a very good chance there will be recompense
for creditors who were injured and have been waiting years."
A lawyer for the shareholders did not respond to requests
for comment. Shareholders have said Lyondell's bankruptcy
followed a "perfect economic storm" that included two
hurricanes, a major crane accident and the financial crisis.
Litigation over the LBO persists even though Lyondell
emerged from bankruptcy in April 2010. It is now part of
LyondellBasell Industries NV, which has offices in
Houston, London and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Weisfelner accused Lyondell's former Chairman and Chief
Executive Dan Smith of pushing for a buyout he knew would
overburden the company with debt even as it benefited
shareholders, with Smith himself netting more than $100 million.
In November 2015, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber, who
has since left the bench, rejected the trustee's intentional
fraudulent transfer claim.
He found no proof that Smith controlled his board on the LBO
vote, or that a "critical mass" of directors intended to defraud
creditors, such that Smith's intent could be imputed to
Lyondell.
Cote, however, said Gerber misinterpreted the law.
Without deciding whether Smith had fraudulent intent, Cote
said his intent could be imputed to Lyondell because he pursued
the LBO through his roles as chairman and chief executive.
Weisfelner's allegations suggest that Smith "not only
recklessly disregarded the likelihood that the LBO would quite
quickly injure creditors, but also contemplated and believed
that Lyondell would default on its obligations to its creditors
within a very short period of time," Cote wrote. "And, indeed,
that is precisely what happened."
Cote sent the matter to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn,
who now oversees LBO-related litigation. Weisfelner said this
includes breach of fiduciary claims against other Lyondell
officers and directors, Blavatnik and Access Industries.
The case is Weisfelner v Hofmann et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-00518. The bankruptcy case
is In re: Lyondell Chemical Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 09-10023.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)