公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 28日 星期五

Lyondell's Houston refinery ran 269,000 bpd in Q3

HOUSTON Oct 28 Lyondell Basell's (LYB.N) Houston refinery averaged crude oil throughput of 269,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter, said company Chief Executive Jim Gallogly in a Friday morning conference call.

The refinery provided $135 million in income before interest, taxes and debt are subtracted for Lyondell's refining sector, Gallogly said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

