2017年 1月 5日

LyondellBasell plans to retain Houston refinery after asset review

NEW YORK

NEW YORK Jan 5 LyondellBasell said on Thursday that it would retain its Houston-area refinery following a review of strategic options for the business.

"During the normal course of business it is not unusual for a company to periodically review its asset portfolio," said Michael Waldron, vice president of corporate communications for LyondellBasell. The refinery has the ability to process 264,000 barrels a day of crude. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
