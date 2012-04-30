UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell profit narrowly beats due to shale

* Adj EPS $1.07 vs. Street forecast $1.06
* Revenue down 3 percent to $11.88 bln; misses Street
* Weak margins due to use of crude in Europe, Asia
* Shares down 2.7 percent in premarket trading
By Ernest Scheyder
April 30 Chemical maker LyondellBasell
Industries NV's quarterly profit narrowly beat Wall
Street's expectations, as high margins in North America from the
use of shale-derived natural gas offset weak margins from the
use of expensive crude oil in Europe and Asia.
Shares fell 2.7 percent to $44.50 in premarket trading from
their Friday close of $45.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The mixed results highlight the growing advantage North
America has in the production of ethylene -- the building block
of many common chemicals -- as much of the rest of the world
lags in shale development.
"U.S. ethylene manufacturers are in a great competitive
position relative to other producers," Chief Executive Jim
Gallogly said in a statement.
The company's European chemical plants, also known as
crackers, use pricey crude oil-derived naphtha to produce
chemicals, a process that is much more expensive than in the
United States, where cheap natural gas can be used to make the
same products.
For the first quarter, the company posted net income of $599
million, or $1.04 per share, compared with $660 million, or
$1.15 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding reorganization charges and other one-time items,
it earned $1.07 per share. By that measure, analysts had
expected earnings of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $11.88 billion. Analysts had
expected $11.98 billion in revenue.
Production of chemicals used in de-icing fluids dropped due
to a warm North American winter, mimicking results seen by rival
Dow Chemical Co.
In January, LyondellBasell mothballed its Berre, France,
refinery, which employs 370 workers, due to poor European
margins. The company said it would try to attract a potential
buyer within two years.
The closure dented profit at the company's refining and
oxyfuels unit, which makes gasoline and other products.
CUTTING DEBT
The company, which is formally based in Netherlands but run
out of Houston, sold $3 billion of senior notes in an offering
last month.
Last autumn, the company also bought back nearly $2.8
billion in debt.
Those moves helped LyondellBasell cull its long-term debt 31
percent to $3.98 billion. Since the year-ago period the company
also initiated a quarterly dividend.
"We had a solid start to 2012 as margins in North American
olefins and our Houston refinery rebounded from the weak levels
experienced in the fourth quarter of last year," Gallogly said.
Apollo Global Management LLC owns nearly one-third
of LyondellBasell. The private equity firm invested $1.5 billion
in the company when it restructured in 2010, and that stake's
value has more than quadrupled since.
Apollo is set to post its first-quarter earnings on May 8.