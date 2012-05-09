版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 20:40 BJT

LyondellBasell boosts dividend 60 percent

May 9 Chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries NV said it boosted its dividend 60 percent on Wednesday to 40 cents per share from 25 cents.

The dividend is payable June 11 to shareholders of record on May 21, pending the approval of the company's management board.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐