UPDATE 1-Lyondellbasell to cease Berre refinery operations

Sept 27 Lyondellbasell said it did not find a buyer for its refinery at Berre in France, and that it plans to cease refining operations there, affecting 370 jobs.

The company said it would continue its core petrochemical operations at Berre, preserving about 900 jobs.

In May, Lyondellbasell had said it was seeking a buyer for the 105,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Berre refinery.

