UPDATE 1-LyondellBasell Q3 profit jumps

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Lyondellbasell's third-quarter profit nearly doubled, helped by higher demand at the chemical maker's olefins and refining and oxyfuels segment.
"In U.S. olefins, we benefited from both very strong ethane- and naphtha-based ethylene margins. Our Midwest ethylene plants were especially advantaged," Chief Executive Jim Gallogly said in a statement.
For July-September, net profit rose to $895 million, or $1.51 a share, from $467 million, or 84 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 29 percent to $13.29 billion. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.