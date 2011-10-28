UPDATE 1-LyondellBasell Q3 profit jumps

(Follows alerts)

Oct 28 Lyondellbasell's third-quarter profit nearly doubled, helped by higher demand at the chemical maker's olefins and refining and oxyfuels segment.

"In U.S. olefins, we benefited from both very strong ethane- and naphtha-based ethylene margins. Our Midwest ethylene plants were especially advantaged," Chief Executive Jim Gallogly said in a statement.

For July-September, net profit rose to $895 million, or $1.51 a share, from $467 million, or 84 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $13.29 billion. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)