* Raises quarterly payout to 20 cents

* To be paid September 7

NEW YORK Aug 3 Chemical maker LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB.N) doubled its quarterly dividend to 20 cents.

The dividend will be payable Sept. 7 to shareholders of record Aug. 17, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, which is based in the Netherlands but run out of Houston, approved its first dividend in May since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. [ID:nASA022R1] (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)