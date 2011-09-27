REFILE-Workers at France's Berre refinery vote to strike-union

BRIEF-Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
* Jetpay executes agreement with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to become the payment processor for e-pay
MARSEILLE, Sept 27 Workers at Lyondellbasell's > 105,000-barrel-per-day Berre refinery in France voted to strike on Tuesday after the group announced the closure of the plant, a union official told Reuters.
"The strike has just been voted," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Lyondellbasell said it planned to close its plant in southeastern France, after failing to find a buyer, affecting some 370 jobs. (Reporting By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; editing by Jason Neely)
