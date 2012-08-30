版本:
BRIEF-Lyondellbasell up in premarket; to replace Sears in S&P 500

NEW YORK Aug 30 LyondellBasell Industries NV : * LyondellBasell shares up 3.6 percent to $49 in premarket; to replace Sears in S&P 500 index

