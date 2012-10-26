版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Lyondellbasell down 1.1 percent in premarket

NEW YORK Oct 26 LyondellBasell Industries NV : * Shares down 1.1 percent in premarket trading

