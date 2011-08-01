UPDATE 1-M/A-Com Technology Solutions files for $230 mln IPO

* To list on Nasdaq under symbol "MTSI"

* Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies lead underwriters (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 - Analog chipmaker M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $230 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company did not reveal the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan securities and Jefferies & Co are lead underwriters to the offering.

The company applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "MTSI".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)