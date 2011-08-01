UPDATE 1-M/A-Com Technology Solutions files for $230 mln IPO

* To list on Nasdaq under symbol "MTSI"
* Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies lead underwriters
(Follows alerts)
Aug 1 - Analog chipmaker M/A-Com Technology Solutions
Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $230
million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company did not reveal the
number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price, in
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company said Barclays Capital, J.P. Morgan securities
and Jefferies & Co are lead underwriters to the offering.
The company applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the
symbol "MTSI".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)