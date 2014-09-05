AXA offers up to $185 mln for Polish mBank's insurance arm - newspaper

WARSAW, Sept 5 Europe's second-biggest insurer
AXA has offered between 500 million and 600 million
zlotys ($154.2-$185 mln) for the insurance arm of Poland's mBank
, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.
The report cited sources as saying AXA is in the running
for the unit along with Italian insurer Generali and
Switzerland's Zurich Insurance. None of the companies
were immediately available for comment.
AXA, which already has a presence in Poland, wants to chip
away at local market leader state-run insurer PZU, the
newspaper's sources said.
Earlier this year mBank, the country's No.4 lender and a
unit of Commerzbank, said it had launched a process
that could lead to an eventual sale of its insurance arm. It
planned to make a decision in the second half of this year.
(1 US dollar = 3.2422 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)