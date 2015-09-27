UPDATE 1-Australian telecom Vocus says to buy rival M2 Group for $1.3 bln

(Recasts, adds industry context, timeline)
SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australian telecom Vocus
Communications Ltd plans to buy rival M2 Group Ltd
for $1.3 billion, further consolidating a sector hoping
to benefit from a national broadband network and take on Telstra
Corp Ltd.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on
Monday, the companies said M2's board agreed to the offer of
1.625 Vocus shares for every M2 share in a deal that would
create Australia's fourth-largest internet provider.
The deal, announced before the start of trading, represents
a 25 percent premium to M2's latest closing price and a reversal
of fortunes for the Melbourne-based company after it lost out in
a A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) bidding war for another rival,
iiNet Ltd, in May.
While former national carrier Telstra dominates the
Australian telecoms and internet market, a host of smaller
rivals are jostling for exposure to a government-led A$40
billion national broadband network which aims to bring high
speed internet to all Australians by 2020.
"Our ability as a merged company to capture future growth
opportunities in Australia and New Zealand will be significantly
enhanced," M2 Chairman Craig Farrow said in the statement.
The statement said the deal would give the companies a
combined annual revenue of about A$1.8 billion and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about
A$370 million, not including annual savings of about A$40
million within two years.
The companies said M2 shareholders will receive a scheme
booklet in late 2015 and vote on the deal in early 2016.
Vocus was advised by Credit Suisse and M2 was advised by
Goldman Sachs, they added.
($1 = 1.4255 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Peter Cooney and Diane
Craft)