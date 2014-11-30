UPDATE 1-Altice set to buy Oi's Portugal operations

(Adds Altice statement)
By Leila Abboud and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
PARIS/SAO PAULO Nov 30 Telecoms group Altice SA
has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of
Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2
billion), it said in a statement on Sunday.
"Altice announces that it has entered into an exclusivity
agreement with Oi to agree the purchase of the Portuguese assets
of Portugal Telecom," said the statement.
The two sides will spend three weeks to finalise the
acquisition and complete due diligence.
Altice beat out a rival bid from private equity funds Apax
and Bain, and will now add another country to its
portfolio of cable and mobile companies in France, Israel, and
the Dominican Republic among others.
Controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire entrepreneur
Patrick Drahi, Altice is fresh from completing its biggest
acquisition last Thursday via subsidiary French cable company
Numericable 's buy of mobile operator SFR.
The deal with Oi marks the effective unwinding of Oi's
ill-fated merger with Portugal Telecom, which hit the
rocks earlier this year when the Portuguese side lost hundreds
of millions of euros in the country's Espirito Santo banking
scandal.
Altice already owns two small cable companies in Portugal
and buying the former state-owned monopoly Portugal Telecom
would vault it into prime position to compete with Vodafone
and Optimus.
It will use existing cash and new debt to finance the bid.
Altice's offer valued Portugal Telecom at 7.4 billion euros on a
cash and debt-free free basis, and included 500 million euros in
additional payments related to the future revenue generation of
Portugal Telecom.
The sale of Oi's Portuguese assets could also touch off
long-mooted mobile consolidation in Brazil where Oi is the
biggest fixed telephone provider and number three in mobile.
Oi has been working on a plan to team up with rivals in its
domestic market to buy and then break up TIM Participacoes SA
, the nation's No 2 wireless carrier.
But Oi needs to dispose of some assets to lower its debt
burden, currently at about 46 billion reais, and gain financial
muscle to participate in the TIM bid.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters
last month that Oi, Telefonica and America Movil
will place a bid worth 32 billion reais for TIM, which
is 67 percent controlled by Telecom Italia, and then
seek to split it among them.
The bid could be presented within days after the Portugal
Telecom deal is confirmed, analysts and bankers said.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Editing by Andrew Callus)