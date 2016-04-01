版本:
AsiaPac M&A activity flat in Q1 2016 as outbound deals reach record

HONG KONG, April 1 Asia-Pacific mergers and
acquisitions were little changed in the first quarter of 2016,
as record outbound deals partially helped offset a slump in
inbound transactions, targeting companies in the region, Thomson
Reuters data showed on Friday.
    Deal activity totalled $293.2 billion, as compared with
$296.9 billion in the first quarter of 2015, with outbound
acquisitions reaching an all-time high of $123.4 billion,
according to preliminary data through March 28.
    Goldman Sachs ranked first as M&A adviser, followed
by Credit Suisse and UBS AG.  
    
Top 10 advisers by deal value:
 Financial adviser         Deal value  Change from    No. of
                           (Including  Q1 2015        deals
                           net debt,                  
                           $ mln)                     
                                                             
 Goldman Sachs                 77,841       18.7 pct       15
 Credit Suisse                 71,657      953.6 pct       18
 UBS                           70,039       65.4 pct       11
 JPMorgan                      68,903      155.7 pct       13
 HSBC Holdings                 59,477      -20.3 pct        7
 CITIC                         56,795      236.9 pct       20
 Lakeside Capital              46,827              -        1
 Advisors LLC                                         
 Dyalco                        46,827              -        1
 CICC                          32,284      1,028 pct       14
 Citigroup                     28,856       40.8 pct       18
                                                             
 INDUSTRY TOTAL               293,192       -1.2 pct         
                                                             
                                                       2,599 
 
 Top 10 advisers by estimated fees earned:
 Financial adviser         Fees ($     Change from
                           mln)        Q1 2015
                                                    
 Credit Suisse                   45.3           74.2
 Macquarie Group                   34          311.8
 Morgan Stanley                  30.9               
 Goldman Sachs                   28.4          -10.6
 Bank of America                 25.4          360.6
 Rothschild                      25.3          406.1
 UBS                             22.4           33.2
 China Renaissance               14.6           87.1
 Lazard                          14.3          626.7
 HSBC Holdings                   13.6               
                                                    
                                              1,433 
                                                    
 INDUSTRY TOTAL                 373.2           -2.1
 Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting

 (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

