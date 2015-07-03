Bankers hedge bets on M&A bonds in rocky markets

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 3 (IFR) - Corporates needing to raise
some US$50bn of funding to finance M&A transactions in the
coming months are seeing their options narrow amid renewed
market volatility and dwindling investment returns that has made
the buyside more cautious.
A 2.7bn bond deal printed by US industrial Danaher ahead of
its US$13.8bn purchase of Pall Corp showed the European market
was opened, albeit at a high price, and bankers believe that the
US market is really the best place to go for borrowers.
"Issuers will have their eye on all markets, but the one
that has held up really well through all crises is the dollar
market and that's not likely to change," said Mark Bamford, head
of fixed income syndicate at Barclays.
"It's going to remain choppy until we see some kind of
resolution for Greece for better or worse."
Bankers are having to weigh up options amid a growing
realisation the kind of slam-dunk execution they have become
accustomed to over the past few months ebbs away, and as they
look to clear the decks ahead of potentially even more supply.
Worldwide M&A is up 40% in its strongest first half for deal
making since 2007, Thomson Reuters data shows, and bankers say
that is likely to continue into the second half.
The recent market volatility is a setback for companies with
M&A cash needs that had their eye on the euro market because of
the cheaper all-in borrowing costs. Instead, deals could start
to be unleashed very quickly in the US.
A New York based syndicate banker is expecting the US market
to stir from its unusual slumber with as much as US$30bn of
supply next week - much of that M&A related.
Potential names being bandied about are Imperial Tobacco,
and possibly Danaher to complete its M&A fund raising.
TRICKY BACKDROP
This new supply will be unleashed at a time when US
investors are beginning to question the risk premium they have
being paid to take down billions on new bonds.
According to BofAML, global investment grade bonds yielded
negative returns of 2.58% in the second quarter - the second
worst performance on record.
Weakness is indeed seeping into the market. Spreads on
Citi's broad US investment grade corporate index ended June at
144bp over Treasuries - their widest level since July 2013 and
well outside the 125bp and 135bp range seen most of this year.
"The combination of Greek and Fed uncertainty and expanding
M&A activity has weighed on spreads, Citi analyst Sonam Pokwal
said.
BIG BUFFER
But US investors are not the only ones questioning the wave
of supply and whether they are being fairly compensated. In
Europe, they are demanding bigger buffers to make-up for the
poor performance of recent issues.
While H.J. Heinz got a good deal last month, paying next to
nothing in new issue concessions on a US$10bn bond to finance
its merger with Kraft, the poor secondary market performance of
its euros and sterling bonds in particular in the wake of the
Greece crisis has left investors nursing losses on their books.
Heinz's euro paper has widened 10bp on mid-swaps basis since
pricing at the end of June, while its sterling trade has widened
6bp.
The company's tactic of marketing in several currencies, and
doing the chunk of financing in the dollar market, however,
could set a template for others.
"We'll see more of what happened with Heinz recently - the
big take out in the dollar market and doing the remaining bits
in Europe to keep doors open," said a London-based banker.
Danaher paid between 20bp and 40bp of new issue premium and
could set benchmark for those that follow it.
"This came at major concessions," said one US investor. "The
question remains whether this reprices the entire market."
