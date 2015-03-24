Foreign investors buy UK firms at fastest pace since 2007

* UK acquisitions by foreign buyers total $48 bln year to
date
* Highest since 2007 even if bid for O2 is excluded
* Weaker pound, better growth lure U.S. buyers
* Political uncertainty fails to dampen appetite
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 24 Foreign investors are snapping
up British companies at the fastest pace in eight years as an
unusual combination of stronger economic growth and a weak
currency lures U.S. buyers despite political uncertainty.
Investors appear relatively unconcerned about the risk of
instability after a general election on May 7 or doubts about
Britain's future in the European Union. Even excluding a $15
billion bid by Hutchison Whampoa for O2's UK
operations, inbound mergers & acquisitions activity so far this
year is at its highest since 2007, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The total value of bids and completed deals in the period is
$33 billion, including debt taken on by buyers. The figure rises
to $48 billion when Hong Kong-based Hutchison's bid for the
mobile phone operator is included.
This reverses a seven-year decline and contrasts to a fall
in inbound M&A activity in the euro zone and United States.
It also confounds expectations of dwindling M&A before the
elections, in which opinion polls suggest no party will win a
majority. This raises the possibility of an unstable coalition
or minority government propped up by smaller parties such as the
pro-independence Scottish nationalists.
On top of this, the ruling Conservatives have promised a
referendum within two years on whether Britain should leave the
EU, should they be re-elected.
Many British business leaders are worried by the prospect.
The chairman of insurer Standard Life said on Tuesday it
would be disastrous for the country and London's financial
centre if Britain were to leave the EU single market.
However, bankers say U.S. investors are being attracted by
sterling's weakness against the dollar - which makes British
targets cheaper for them - even though the economy is buoyant.
"The UK is at the forefront because the economy, aside from
the uncertainty around the elections, is an attractive market
with good growth dynamics," said Dirk Albersmeier, co-head of
M&A for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JP Morgan.
With the Bank of England expected to keep interest rates
ultra low for another year, the pound has fallen 13 percent
against the dollar since July and is now hovering just above a
five-year low. At the same time, official economic growth
forecasts were upgraded last week to 2.5 percent this year and
2.3 percent in 2016.
VALUATIONS BOOST
Valuations have provided a further boost. UK shares trade at
a 10 percent discount to their U.S. counterparts based on the
ratio between price and expected earnings, Datastream data
showed.
Inbound M&A activity in Britain had been falling since 2007,
data from the Office for National Statistics showed, partly due
to the pound's recovery against the euro since 2009.
This year's increase has been driven by 73 small and
mid-sized acquisitions by U.S. buyers, such as drinks can maker
Ball Corp's $8.6 billion move for rival Rexam
and a $2.8 billion bid by Verisk Analytics for energy
consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
These deals have more than offset a drying up of last year's
stream of large bids which were partly motivated by lower
corporate tax rates in Britain than in the United States, such
as Pfizer's abandoned attempt to buy fellow
pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca.
Such bids have been curbed by a tightening of U.S. tax rules
and worries about possible fiscal changes in Britain after the
elections.
As the economic recovery picks up pace, sectors which depend
on growth are playing a larger role in M&A, joining defensive
sectors such as healthcare and telecommunications, media and
technology (TMT), where activity has been high for some time.
Aside from the telecoms and materials sectors, where the
amount was skewed by the O2 and Rexam bids, inbound M&A activity
this year has been at its highest in the consumer goods sector
and industrial sectors, the data showed.
This marks a change from the previous year, when real estate
dominated, with financials and high tech a distant second and
third, respectively.
"Activity is likely to be more broad-based than last year,"
said Wilhelm Schulz, head of M&A for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa at Citi. "I expect this year we will see activity in
healthcare, TMT, industrials, chemicals and consumer products."
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry; editing
by David Stamp)