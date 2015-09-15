Brazil's BTG Pactual concludes BSI purchase after Swiss approval

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, said on Tuesday it had concluded its acquisition of Swiss private banking firm BSI Group for 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion).
The deal was finalized after Swiss regulatory approval, BTG said in a statement. Alfredo Gysi will resign as president of the board of BSI and be replaced by Joseph Rickenbacher starting on Sept. 16, the bank added.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.