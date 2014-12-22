RPT-Fear factor fades as global M&A hits seven-year high

(Repeats with no change to text)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard
LONDON Dec 21 Chief executives got their
deal-making confidence back in 2014, emboldened by a clearer
outlook for their businesses to take the global value for
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to their highest annual level
since 2007.
The total was boosted by a rush of large deals in the
telecoms, healthcare and consumer sectors, with transactions,
some of which had been contemplated for years, promising to
cause a chain reaction as rivals move to defend their territory.
In the latest example British telecoms group BT's
move to buy mobile operator EE is expected to put pressure on
rivals to seek their own tie-ups as fixed-line and mobile
networks and pay-TV services converge.
"The need to stay competitive and strengthen the core
business is the main catalyst," said Wilhelm Schulz, head of
M&A in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Citi.
Global deal volume to Dec. 11 hit $3.27 trillion, up 40
percent from the same period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data. This was the highest level since 2007, when the
total was $4.12 trillion during a leveraged buyout boom which
saw private equity firms sign multi-billion-dollar cheques and
load companies with debt.
In contrast deals in 2014 were mainly driven by more
cautious company boards, using shares rather than debt to fund
purchases.
Executives haven't lost all their post-crisis inhibitions
and still prefer safe bets rather than bold adventures such as
French telecoms group Iliad's attempt to buy T-Mobile
US.
"The market is rewarding tried and tested deals, driven by
synergies," said Paulo Pereira, a partner at Perella Weinberg.
GEOPOLITICAL RISK
But expectations that the pace of deal-making will keep up
in 2015 have taken a knock from the oil price slump and
deepening Russian economic crisis.
"The geopolitical risk remains a concern for 2015," said
Gilberto Pozzi head of M&A for the EMEA region at Goldman Sachs.
"If the oil crisis further deteriorates and political
tensions escalate, M&A activity could suffer as CEOs would
become more risk averse."
So far, however, the appetite for big deals shows no signs
of weakening as the quest for market supremacy persists.
Comcast Corp's $45 billion bid for Time Warner
Cable will give the pair a near 30 percent share of the
U.S. pay TV market, while telecoms giant AT&T is looking to
acquire satellite TV provider DirecTV in a $48.5 billion
deal.
Both deals are still under review with U.S. regulators.
In Europe Lafarge and Holcim aim to
complete their merger next year, having secured European Union
approval, to create the world's biggest cement maker with over
$40 billion in annual sales.
However, some other potentially major deals barely got off
the drawing board, such as brewer SAB Miller's approach
to family-controlled Dutch rival Heineken.
"There is no stigma to deal-jumping any more," said Chris
Ventresca, JP Morgan's global co-head of M&A.
"Companies have greater confidence and can withstand a bump
in the road because there is less uncertainty on their
prospects," he added.
EUROPEANS BIDDING IN AMERICA
Expanding abroad has been a key motivator this year for
European companies looking to escape from the continent's
sluggish economies, with the United States a prime target.
In September Germany's Siemens struck a $7.6bn
all-cash deal to buy U.S.-based Dresser Rand.
"The largest world economy is open for transactions and is
growing in a more predictable way than many other geographies,"
said Severin Brizay, head of M&A in EMEA at UBS.
At the same time U.S. firms are becoming more cautious about
Europe. "They need to see that the economies in Europe are
stabilized and going up, but there is not a big consensus on
that," said Ventresca.
Some also had to think again after the U.S. Treasury moved
to deter so-called "inversion" deals whereby companies were
making acquisitions to reincorporate abroad to avoid high taxes
at home.
As a result U.S. drugmaker AbbVie pulled the plug
on its $55 billion deal to buy Dublin-based Shire, while
Pfizer faced a UK political backlash against its
proposed $118 billion acquisition of AstraZeneca.
However, changes in U.S. tax rules so far have not killed
off further inversion deals altogether.
"Companies will always factor in minimising taxes as they
consider the best way to structure their business. That is their
job," said Bob Eatroff, co-head of M&A for the Americas at
Morgan Stanley.
NEW BUYERS
Meanwhile in Europe the emergence of unexpected but
deep-pocketed "left-field" buyers from developing economies has
raised the stakes for some prospective Western acquirers,
including private equity firms.
Buy-out firms, whose acquisitions accounted for around 8
percent of the M&A market this year, have at times struggled to
compete on price.
Chinese buyers had a particularly strong year in Europe,
bankers said, targeting Germany's medium-sized manufacturing
firms and distressed assets in Southern Europe.
"China needs M&A to achieve true international expansion,
beyond markets such as Brazil or Africa, and a wider access to
technology," said Pereira.
With cross-border activity on the rise, the ingredients for
another busy year are all there with bankers predicting a new
wave of deals in financial services, chemicals and energy as
well as continuing consolidation in both healthcare and the
telecoms, media and technology (TMT) sector.
"Investors tend to punish idleness," said Lazard Germany's
co-head of investment banking, Ken Oliver Fritz.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Arno
Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)