RLPC-Low-ball M&A loan bids hit Europe's lenders

LONDON, Sept 8 Banks in Europe could soon find
it much less lucrative to underwrite M&A loans as they bid
increasingly aggressively to win precious mandates and are
forced to dilute their share of ancillary business to sell deals
on to other banks.
After a wave of cut-price refinancings and amend-and-extend
exercises, banks hoped a pipeline of more profitable
event-driven financings would enable them to hit targets and
reap the rewards that come with leading new transactions.
Despite a slew of recent jumbo acquisition loans including
Imperial Tobacco, GTECH, Dufry and
Numericable, banks fear fiercely competitive market
conditions could hit the money-spinning potential of such loans.
"The danger is that if the loan pricing erosion continues to
filter down to M&A financings and ancillary business continues
to be diluted, then nothing makes money," a senior banker said.
Desperation to win mandates has led some banks to accept
borrower-friendly terms and offer sole underwrites, even on some
of this year's largest deals. Even if the offer of sole
underwriting has not been taken up, it has often been enough for
banks to get their foot in the door and win a position at the
top table.
"There haven't been enough deals around and therefore banks
are prepared to do unnatural acts to make sure they secure
mandates," a syndicate head said.
Some banks are offering sole underwrites of nearly 2 billion
euros (2.59 billion US dollar) for Canadian pension fund PSP
Investment's potential acquisition of broadcasting masts group
TDF's French unit.
The loan, which is expected to total 1.5 billion euros, will
be structured as a corporate, infrastructure, cross-over deal
rather than a leveraged financing.
Earlier this year, the $14.2 billion bridge loan that backed
Bayer's purchase of US-based Merck's consumer care business saw
Mizuho Bank line up with BNP Paribas as well as Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to provide an equal share of the underwrite.
Despite expected strong support from Bayer's existing core
relationship banks, the underwriting banks had to make sure they
shared the follow-on business with the banks that joined the
facility in syndication.
In June, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC were
mandated to lead the first part of the refinancing of the bridge
loan, the issuance of two hybrid bonds totalling 3.25 billion
euros.
"Even if banks do take bigger risks on investment grade,
they are not getting paid for it," the syndicate head said.
"Leveraged deals pay better than investment grade, where it has
become harder and harder to make money. This puts even more
pressure on the leveraged market so more banks appear at the top
and there is less money to be made per bank."
