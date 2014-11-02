版本:
Publicis in talks to buy Sapient, Wall Street Journal says

Nov 2 French advertising giant Publicis Groupe SA is in talks to acquire U.S.-based Sapient Corp. as it attempts to fast-track its transformation into digital technology, according the Wall Street Journal.

The report said Publicis' bid comes after a failed merger attempt with Omnicom Group.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the Journal said, but added that it is possible the talks could fall apart at the last minute. (Reporting By Michelle Conlin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
