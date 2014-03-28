A string of mega deals drives global M&A recovery in Q1

* Global M&A activity up 54 pct in Q1 year-on-year
* Morgan Stanley tops global rankings
* Number of deals drop 14 pct in Q1 year-on-year
* U.S. constitutes 51 pct of deal value
* TMT most active sector
By Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, March 28 A string of large transactions
drove the value of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
activity up by 54 percent in the first quarter compared to the
same period last year, reflecting greater deal-making confidence
among chief executives.
The value of worldwide announced deals totalled $710 billion
in the first three months of the year, according to Thomson
Reuters data, which includes competing bids for Time Warner
Cable and SFR. Global M&A is up 35 percent excluding these
competing bids.
Almost half of the M&A pot came from deals worth $5 billion
or more.
The number of deals however dropped by 14 percent, the
slowest year-to-date period for dealmaking by number of deals
since 2003. This means fewer but larger deals have been driving
activity so far this year.
"There have been several transformational deals and
companies have made some bold and aggressive moves. I'm hopeful
that we'll see more of this in 2014.", said Hernan Cristerna,
co-head of global M&A at JP Morgan.
"We've seen something of a return of animal spirits."
Comcast Corp trumped Charter Communications
with a bid valuing Time Warner Cable at $70.6
billion in enterprise value, the largest transaction in the
works since January.
Earlier this year, Ireland-based Actavis. the
world's second-largest generic drugmaker, spent $23.8 billion to
buy U.S. specialty pharmaceuticals firm Forest Laboratories, its
largest acquisition ever.
Facebook also made its boldest M&A move, paying $19.4
billion for its acquisition to grab mobile messaging services
firm Whatsapp.
While the U.S. continues to stage most of the M&A action
with 51 percent of the market by value of deals so far this
year, Europe and Asia-Pacific are gradually catching up with 24
percent and 16 percent of the market. Asia-Pacific had the
strongest start of the year on record with announced deals worth
$113 billion and 1,751 transaction, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
M&A activity in France rose by 673 percent, boosted by SFR
and L'Oreal, two of the biggest deals so far this year.
Morgan Stanley moved into the top position for
worldwide M&A advisors during the first quarter, boosted by its
role advising Japan's drinks firm Suntory on its $16 billion
acquisition of U.S. bourbon maker Jim Beam.
(For more detail on the Q1 M&A data please click: here)
NO SURGE YET
"We are starting to see a slow but steady growth in large
deals which implies an increase in confidence.", said Henrik
Aslaksen, Global Head of M&A at Deutsche Bank.
"These have a big impact on the market but can skew the true
picture. There is no M&A surge yet.," he said, comparing current
activity to levels before the global financial crisis.
Deals between 1 billion and 5 billion dollars, which usually
constitute the sweet spot and are a barometer for the health of
the M&A market, are up 17.5 percent with 91 transactions so far
this year.
"The pipeline at the moment looks healthier than the number
of deals being announced, which means getting deals done remains
difficult," said Jonathan Rowley, co-head of M&A in Europe,
Middle East and Africa at UBS.
More generally, high valuations in the equity market and
regulatory risk continue to hold back a stronger uptick in M&A
activity, which is still down 17 percent compared to the first
quarter of 2007 when M&A peaked before the crisis, according to
TR data.
"The number one hurdle is valuation as the pricing of assets
is reasonably full and makes it difficult for bidders to pay a
premium to the share price," said Rowley.
Regulatory risk is especially threatening Telecoms, Media
and Technology (TMT), the most active sectors for M&A at the
moment with a combined 39 percent market share according to TR
data, as anti-trust watchdogs around the world seek to protect
customers against potential cartels.
AT&T's blocked acquisition of Deutsche Telekom's U.S. unit
by the U.S. competition authority is still clouding prospects of
greater consolidation in the U.S. telecom market. In Europe, the
European Commission's verdict in May over Hutchison's
acquisition of O2 Ireland and Telefonica's move to buy E-Plus
from KPN in Germany is likely to set the mood for in-market
consolidation in the industry.
"The challenge for M&A generally is that deals have such a
long gestation period and it only takes one bump in the road to
slow things down.", said Greg Lemkau, co-head of gobal M&A at
Goldman Sachs.
"But while there will always be geopolitical or macro risks,
the risk that is more acute to M&A right now is the regulatory
environment."
THE DREAM DEAL
With the main ingredients for M&A now in place - cheap
funding, cash-rich corporates, a relatively stable macroeconomic
environment and strong equity market -, those having the guts to
complement organic growth through acquisitions have so far been
rewarded on average.
"It's an opportune time for CEOs to think about their 'dream
deal'", said Lemkau.
Another encouraging sign is that most acquirers of the
biggest transactions so far this year saw their share price rise
on the back of their deals, except Facebook.
"Immediate stock price reaction is something people are
focused on, perhaps overly so, but it does influence the psyche
of boards and CEOs. I don't think this recent wave of positive
stock price reaction is driving companies to do deals solely for
that reason, but it has reduced one of the key anxieties of an
acquirer," said Lemkau.
Finally, activist investors targeting underperforming
companies are expected by bankers to aim at more firms in the
United States and even in Europe following recent successes.
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn pocketed $600
million earlier this year after his successful push within
Forest Laboratories to sell to Actavis.
Recent companies targeted by activist investors include UK
retailer Morrisons, UK transport companies Firstgroup,
Swiss bank UBS, U.S. computer network equipment
Juniper Networks, eBay, Abercrombie
and several oil & gas majors.
While importing the activist model from the United States
to Europe is unlikely to bring the same results because boards
and executives are more closely aligned in Europe, targeted
activism handled behind closed-doors could well lead to more
M&A.
"Activist investors and funds are increasingly targeting
Europe; obviously, they are adapting their approach to the
European corporate landscape," said Yoel Zaoui, co-founder of
Zaoui & Co advisory boutique, who recently advised L'Oreal and
Peugeot alongside his brother Michael on two of the largest
transactions in Europe since the beginning of the year.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; editing by Keiron Henderson)