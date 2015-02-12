Fed approves Simmons First National Corp bank mergers

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday said it had approved Simmons First National Corp's merger with Community First Bancshares Inc and its merger with Liberty Bancshares Inc.
Through its merger with Community First, Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based Simmons will indirectly acquire First State Bank in Union City, Tennessee, the Fed said.
It said Simmons was also indirectly acquiring Liberty Bank of Springfield, Missouri, through its merger with Liberty Bancshares. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
