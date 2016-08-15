UPDATE 3-Mid-America Apartment to buy Post Properties for $3.88 bln

(Changes source)
Aug 15 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
said it would buy Post Properties Inc for about
$3.88 billion to create the largest publicly traded multifamily
apartment real estate investment trust by units.
The combined company would have a market capitalization of
about $17 billion, the companies said on Monday.
Post Properties shareholders will get 0.71 newly issued
Mid-America Apartment shares for each share they own, the
companies said.
The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, would
combine companies buoyed by the rising demand for rental
properties, creating an entity with 317 properties and 105,000
multifamily units.
Mid-America Apartment, based in Memphis, Tennessee, owns all
or part of 254 multifamily properties and 79,496 units in 15
states, according to its website and Thomson Reuters data.
Atlanta-based Post Proprieties, has about 24,000 apartment
units in more than 60 communities in Atlanta, Dallas,
Washington, and Tampa, Florida, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc is the financial adviser to
Mid-America Apartment, while JP Morgan is advising Post
Properties.
