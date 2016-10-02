Saudi's Ma'aden starts commercial output at alumina refinery

UPDATE 1-Angry Birds maker Rovio to open game development studio in London
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
DUBAI Oct 2 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) said on Sunday that a subsidiary had started commercial production at a new bauxite mine and alumina refinery which could begin exporting some of its output in coming months.
Production will reach maximum annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of alumina by early 2017, meeting Ma'aden's domestic requirement of 1.4 million tonnes for its smelter and allowing the surplus to be sold elsewhere in the region and internationally, the company said.
The subsidiary is 74.9 percent owned by Ma'aden and 25.1 percent owned by U.S. firm Alcoa. The Saudi company said earnings from the venture would begin to have an impact on its results in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors bailed out of sterling and stock markets in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union undermined appetite for risky assets.