Renco hits back at Perelman with lawsuit

July 2 Ronald Perelman enriched himself and his
private equity firm by diverting as much as $175 million from
Ira Rennert's Renco Group, according to a lawsuit by Renco,
deepening a dispute between the billionaire investors.
The legal fight stems from a 2004 agreement in which a unit
of Perelman's MacAndrews and Forbes Holding Inc bought a
majority stake in truckmaker AM General, which had been wholly
owned by Renco.
As part of that agreement, Renco retained all profits
generated by an AM General business called General Engine
Products LLC, which made diesel engines for Humvee military
vehicles, according to the complaint, which was filed late
Friday in Delaware's Court of Chancery.
The lawsuit accused Perelman and his private equity firm of
siphoning money from the engine maker through purported
royalties, excessive management fees and unrelated development
costs.
A spokeswoman for MacAndrews and Forbes declined to comment.
The Renco lawsuit echoes claims MacAndrews and Forbes made
against Rennert's firm last month. Perelman's firm accused Renco
of enriching itself at the expense of MacAndrews and Forbes
through a separate jointly owned company that was created as
part of the AM General deal.
The case is Renco Group Inc v MacAndrews AMG Holdings LLC et
al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 7668.