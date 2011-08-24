版本:
Australia's Macarthur Coal CEO declines comment on bid talks

MELBOURNE Aug 24 Macarthur Coal Chief Executive Nicole Hollows said on Wednesday she would not take any questions about the Australian coal miner's defence against the $5 billion takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal .

"At this time, with target statement due shortly, it is not appropriate for me to take questions on the takeover," she told analysts and reporters at a briefing on the company's results.

Macarthur is due to release its formal response to the A$15.50 a share offer by September 1.

