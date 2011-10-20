UPDATE 1-Citic accepts $5 bln Peabody offer for Australia's Macarthur

* Deal with top shareholder takes acceptances above 49 pct
* Deal will go unconditional at 50.01 pct
* A$16.00/shr offer price will raise to A$16.25/shr if 90
pct threshold reached
Oct 21 China's Citic Resources has accepted
Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal's A$4.9
billion ($5 billion) takeover offer for Australia's Macarthur
Coal , taking the bid to the brink of success, the
companies said on Friday.
Peabody and ArcelorMittal said they will control more than
49 percent of Macarthur with the acceptance from Citic,
Macarthur's top shareholder, and intend to declare the offer
unconditional on obtaining 50.01 percent.
The offer price of A$16.00 per share will increase to
A$16.25 per share if 90 percent threshold reached.
Citic and its subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings
held a combined 25.2 percent stake in MacArthur.
Sources told Reuters last month Citic was still weighing up
its options but wanted a higher offer price for its stake after
Anglo American walked away from advanced talks to launch
a counterbid. .
A successful deal would be the latest in a slew of coal
deals in Australia, with Chinese, Indian and global firms
snapping up mines best positioned to feed booming demand from
Asian steel mills.
Top U.S. coal miner Peabody and ArcelorMittal raised their
offer for the world's biggest producer of pulverized coal by 3
percent in August, winning over the Macarthur board, which had
been holding out for A$18 a share.
MacArthur, 7 percent owned by South Korea's top steel maker
POSCO , closed on Thursday at A$16.08.
($1 = 0.981 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)